How to tip your Amazon delivery driver for free for the holidays

FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!(Amazon/Philafrenzy / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Amazon is tipping your delivery driver again this holiday season.

The program launched last year.

With each “thank you” you send, Amazon will send $5 to the driver for the first 2 million thank-yous with no charge to the customer.

You thank your driver, you tell Alexa to thank your driver on an Alexa device or search “thank my driver” on Amazon’s website or mobile shopping app.

The driver who did your most recent delivery will be notified of your appreciation and get $5 at no cost to you.

Even after the 2 million thank-yous and $5 tips have been given out, customers can continue to thank their drivers year-round with the feature, just without the free tip.

