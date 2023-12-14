Fargo’s Hector International Airport helps travelers with hidden disabilities

Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo’s Hector International Airport adopts the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.(Valley News Live)
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is adopting the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program just in time for holiday travel. While many people live with a disability, some are not immediately noticeable. That’s where this program comes in, to offer a level of awareness and comfort to those travelers.

Jennifer Steiner is an ambassador for the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, she’s also Mrs. Fargo America 2024, and has Crohn’s Disease.

“To the people around me I look fine, but in reality I’m hurting and I’m tired,” explains Steiner.

She shares, “There have been several times I have been at the airport and I’ve had to leave the TSA line to run to the rest room and come back, and I always worry what the agents are going to think.”

A disability can fall into a number of different categories, they can be temporary, situational, or permanent and some are less noticeable than others.

“It’s important for everyone to know that even though you can’t see an illness doesn’t mean it’s not there,” she says.

This program uses the symbol of the sunflower on a lanyard, pin, and plastic card, to discreetly signal to others that you have a non-visible disability and makes others aware that you may require extra assistance, understanding, or more time.

You can now get all of these items at the information desk located near the entrance to the airport.

Executive Director of Hector International, Shawn Dobberstein, says they’re proud to partner with the organization to bring awareness and comfort to travelers in the area.

He says, “You don’t have to return the lanyard or the pin or the armband. Those are for you to keep for all your travel experiences.”

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is a global organization that started in the UK in 2016, it currently partners with over 200 airports and continues to expand.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

