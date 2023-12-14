Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family says they’re being asked to leave their apartment by the end of the month, for reasons that aren’t exactly clear to them.

“We’ve just never had this happen,” Gary Stahl said.

Gary and Kathy Stahl have to say about the apartment they’ve been living in for over a year. They moved in in 2022, aware there were some issues, but they say management told them they would be fixed.

“All I asked for was, yes okay, these might not be up to my standards for this point in my life, but I’m willing to deal with it if you take these measures and make it worth my wanting to be here,” Kathy said.

But since then, the couple says they’ve faced nothing but problems.

“We’ve had complications with the landlords not repairing and fixing things as they needed to be,” Gary said.

They say there’s no handicapped parking, mold in the building, sidewalks not being cleared in the winter and more. Gary said that they asked for assistance in clearing the sidewalk and parking several times, because he faces a disability.

The couples says they lost power two days ago in parts of their apartment, and it still hasn’t been fixed.

“We called them the night that the power went out, and we waited two hours and they didn’t come and they didn’t come, so I called them,” Kathy said.

The couple asked for a handicapped rail to be installed in the bathroom, to which management said that was fine, but Kathy would have to pay for it per law.

“I wrote back to them and said, ‘I will get my own person in here, contractor in to give me estimates, because if I’m going to have to pay for it, I want my own choice of person.’ An hour later, we got the notice to quit.”

The notice to quit means Kathy and Gary have to be out of their apartment by noon on December 31st. The couple has been trying to find new housing, they’ve looked at 13 apartments so far, but they’ve had no luck so far.

They say more than anything right now, they just can’t believe they’ve been put in this predicament before the holidays.

“Somebody’s got to do something somewhere. It’s got to be done,” Gary said.

“We don’t deserve to live like this,” Kathy said.

Valley News Live reached out to the owner of Personal Touch Property Management, Laurie Keller.

She said the claims the couple made are false, and that her employees were victims of verbal abuse from the couple.

She also said that the notice to quit was not due to the request of the handicap rail in the bathroom, and they decided prior to that moment that they would be asking the couple to leave.

