End of watch: Beulah community, law enforcement and Martin family honor fallen deputy

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, family, law enforcement and community members said goodbye to Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin. Deputy Martin was killed in the line of duty on December 6.

It was a somber morning in Beulah as police led a small procession to Deputy Martin’s funeral service.

Family, law enforcement agencies and North Dakotans came together to pay their respects to the man that served their community and his family.

“Paul served, Paul lived and Paul died selflessly,” said Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

During the service, people spoke of Deputy Martin’s love for his family and the outdoors. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he would be remembered not only as a hero but for spreading, love, courage and hope through his service.

Mindy, Deputy Martin’s widow shared this message through a request.

“She has given me orders, especially that you do this today. Even here in this room and every day, multiple times a day. When you are with your family and close friends. Give them a hug. Tell them that you love them,” said Chaplain Captain Philip Nelson.

Main Street in Beulah was silent during the service, but it was soon transformed giving Deputy Martin one last tribute.

Autoplay

“When a soldier falls in the line of duty, it is heartbreaking,” said Mark Nies, a Beulah resident.

But in their hearts, these residents and all of North Dakota will never forget Deputy Martin’s ultimate sacrifice.

“It was a terrible shock to the whole community,” said Bonnie Nies, a Beulah resident.

Residents are experiencing that grief but making sure this is not the end of Deputy Martin’s story.

“We have really rallied around each other with the family. We are taking money in churches for them. Hopefully, we can help them somehow,” said Bonnie.

People who live here say they will never forget Deputy Martin and hope Mindy’s request will bring the community closer together.

Deputy Martin will have a private family burial at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

End of Watch: Beulah community rallies to honor fallen deputy

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.