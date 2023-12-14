Cooking with Cash Wa
Employee hurt after falling from building in downtown Fargo

Accident response in downtown Fargo
Accident response in downtown Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An employee is in the hospital after falling from a building in downtown Fargo.

Tuesday, the person was working on the new Kilbourn building at 210 Broadway N when the incident happened. Police scanner traffic indicates the person fell 5-stories.

The company Pierce Lee Roofing issued this statement to Valley News Live:

We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our employees was injured at this location on December 12. The employee is receiving medical treatment and we will respect their and their family’s privacy at this time. We are cooperating with relevant authorities to investigate the accident and remain committed to prioritizing the safety of our employees.

