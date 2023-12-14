Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Authorities searching for man who allegedly killed a toddler after throwing him against a wall

Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly killing a toddler.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee man is wanted after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old against a wall while he was babysitting and killed him, WSMV reports.

On Dec. 2, authorities responded to a call and found Ventura Mora-Francisco unresponsive.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and later transported to Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital for a major traumatic brain injury. Deputies interviewed the child’s mother Sara Mora and her boyfriend Ashton Cole Sensing, who was babysitting the child and three other children at the time the injury occurred.

During the interview, Sensing said the child fell into a small air vent on the floor and then fell again, causing the child to go unresponsive while he was sleeping on the couch in the living room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sensing eventually admitted to getting upset with the child on numerous occasions throughout the day, which led to him throwing the child into a wall and hitting the child, making him unresponsive, according to police.

Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital said the child’s injury was inoperable and not survivable. The injuries were classified as non-accidental blunt force trauma.

Three days later, on Dec. 5, the child died at the hospital. On Dec. 7, a first-degree murder warrant was obtained as well as an aggravated child abuse warrant against Sensing.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been on the run since Dec. 6.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate outcome that resulted in the brutal death of an innocent child. There is no more important resource than the future of our children,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo closes
Altony's Italian Café
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
Eleanore Halvorson
Minnesota woman missing for more than one month

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the...
Zoo welcomes 3 endangered African painted dog pups with special help from a golden retriever