‘We just call Al’: Meet the police chief serving two towns in North Dakota

CARPIO, BERTHOLD, N.D (KMOT) – This past week has given us all a reminder of the importance of law enforcement in our communities, and the sacrifices they make.

For many towns across North Dakota, their police forces are small, or law enforcement comes through their county sheriff’s office.

When there’s an emergency in Berthold, many know who to call.

“We don’t need to call 911. We just call Al,” said Jackie Florence, a Berthold resident.

“I guess I would never think of calling 911. I just call Al,” said Stanton Grubb, a Berthold resident who has lived there for 12 years.

Chief Al Schmidt has been part of the Berthold Police Department as long as there’s been a police force in Berthold, and the same goes for Carpio, a few years later.

Al does it all.

On this day he’s partnering with Prairie Grit to throw a holiday party in Minot.

“I do the administration, the patrol, the investigations. We try to do a lot of community service, too,” said Schmidt.

He said he tries to get to know people and to be known and trusted.

Grubb said he’s known Schmidt most of his 12 years in Berthold, and the officer usually goes the extra mile.

“He has actually helped out some of our employees that have gotten in trouble in amazing ways when he wouldn’t have had to,” said Grubb.

Although Schmidt is the only full-time officer in town, he said he doesn’t have to be in two places at once. He relies on Ward County deputies or his one part-time officer for backup.

“It’s also a little bit more dangerous because you’re by yourself. Then you gotta know that when you make a traffic stop, you have to handle it differently,” said Schmidt.

Jackie Florence of Berthold said she’s known Schmidt for five years, and fortunately, her experience with him hasn’t involved the law.

“He’s done nothing but go out of his way to help our community and spoil the families around here this time of season,” said Florence.

After the holiday party, he makes his way back to Berthold.

Schmidt said that between Carpio and Berthold, he can have no calls, or as many as five to six calls a day.

