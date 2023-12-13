Texas man wanted for murder arrested in Grafton

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man wanted for murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in El Paso, Texas was arrested Tuesday in Grafton.

Grafton Police say intelligence was obtained that indicated 26-year-old Joshua C. Davis was living and working in Grafton.

At 10:30 AM, Davis was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 1300 block of Lavergne Ave in Grafton. The joint operation utilized resources from the Grafton Police Departments, El Paso Police Deportment, US Marshal Service, Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force, and the High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

