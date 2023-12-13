Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles to fix defective system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership, April 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the company will send out a software update to fix the problems.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by U.S. auto safety regulators into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. Some were deadly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says its investigation found Autopilot’s method of ensuring that drivers are paying attention can be inadequate and “can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system.”

The recall covers nearly all of the vehicles Tesla sold in the U.S. since it activated Autopilot late in 2015.

Auto safety advocates for years have been calling for stronger regulation of the driver monitoring system, which mainly detects whether a driver’s hands are on the steering wheel.

Autopilot can steer, accelerate and brake automatically in its lane, but is a driver-assist system and cannot drive itself despite its name. Independent tests have found that the monitoring system is easy to fool, so much that drivers have been caught while driving drunk or even sitting in the back seat.

In its defect report filed with the safety agency, Tesla said Autopilot’s controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse.”

A message was left early Wednesday seeking further comment from the Austin, Texas, company.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Pallbearers wanted for unclaimed veteran’s funeral
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote
Stolen truck and trailer were recovered.
Stolen vehicle involved in a crash

Latest News

PHOTO: Library of Congress in Washington DC, Photo Date: September 7, 2019
‘Apollo 13′ and ‘Home Alone’ among 25 films picked for national registry
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Weather - December 13
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News December 13 - Part 1
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - December 13