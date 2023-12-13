Special deer hunt to battle CWD this weekend

WABASHA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hunters will have another chance to harvest deer this weekend in Minnesota while taking part in a special hunt designed to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

A deer permit area near Wabasha, Minnesota has been added to late-season deer hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive. The bonus weekend is happening Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17.

Deer permit areas open to this CWD management hunt are 342, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648 and 649. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources establishes CWD management hunts to assess potential disease spread and to help mitigate the risk of CWD transmission by reducing the number of deer.

There are no restrictions on the number of deer that a hunter may take, and there’s flexibility with licenses and permits. A hunter may use any unfilled archery, firearms, muzzleloader or landowner deer hunting license. Unfilled bonus permits and early antlerless permits also may be used.

Hunters also may use any unfilled disease management permits or they may purchase a disease management permit for $2.50. During this hunt, individuals using disease management permits may hunt by archery, firearms or muzzleloader, and do not need any additional deer hunting license or permit.

Some public lands in southern Minnesota where deer hunting is otherwise not allowed will be open to hunting by a limited number of people during the late-season CWD management hunt. Special, no-cost permits to access these areas will be available from any DNR license vendor on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public lands in southern Minnesota for which there are a limited number of no-cost access permits are:

Cannon River Wilderness Area

Forestville Mystery Cave State Park

Great River Bluffs State Park and King’s and Queen’s Bluff Scientific and Natural Area

Nerstrand Big Woods State Park and Prairie Creek Woods Scientific and Natural Area

Pin Oak Prairie Scientific and Natural Area

CWD sampling for this hunt is mandatory. Complete information about the hunts is available on the DNR website.

