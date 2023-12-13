‘A small light can expel much darkness’: Jewish community lights Menorah in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota held a ceremony on Tuesday, December 12, to light a 9 foot Hanukkah menorah on the lawn of the Fargo Public Library. The event took place on the 6th night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The event included remarks from elected officials and traditional holiday refreshments. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for participants to light at home.

“Hanukkah emphasizes that each and every individual has the power to illuminate the entire world, and that a small light can expel much darkness,” Rabbi Yonah Grossman said. “In these trying times, when the Jewish people have been brutally attacked in their homeland and are fighting for the safety and security of it’s inhabitants, the message of the menorah couldn’t be timelier.”

North Dakota’s public Hanukkah activities are part of an international Hanukkah awareness campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. The menorah is traditionally lit in windows or doors that face the street, the Rebbe notes, so that bypassers immediately feel “the impact of the light, which illuminates the outside and the environment.”

In the half-century since, the Rebbe’s campaign has emphasized Hanukkah as a public proclamation of the triumph of freedom over tyranny and a mainstay of Jewish cultural and religious life.

“It’s more important than ever to come together as a community during these difficult times, especially on the holiday of Hanukkah which celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness,” said Mrs. Esti Grossman, co-director of the center. “Especially in times like these we need to celebrate our Judaism with joy and pride.” she said.

Throughout the State of North Dakota, Chabad will be arranging numerous Hanukkah events and celebrations, including Public Menorah Lightings and community gatherings in Bismarck, Minot, and Grand Forks.

To find a local Hanukkah event, visit jewishnorthdakota.com

