Silver Alert: Man with dementia missing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is requesting assistance in locating an elderly male with dementia.

Steven Lee Zaiser is a 72-year-old white male. He is described as 5′7″ and 215 pounds, with blue eyes and long gray hair. He is not dressed for the weather, wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.

Zaiser was last seen on foot in the area of 6th Avenue South and 4th Street South in Fargo. He does not have a cell phone on him and does not have access to a vehicle. If you see Steven Zaiser, please call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660 or dial 911.

