Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Silver Alert: Man with dementia missing in Fargo

Steven Zaiser, 72
Steven Zaiser, 72(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is requesting assistance in locating an elderly male with dementia.

Steven Lee Zaiser is a 72-year-old white male. He is described as 5′7″ and 215 pounds, with blue eyes and long gray hair. He is not dressed for the weather, wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.

Zaiser was last seen on foot in the area of 6th Avenue South and 4th Street South in Fargo. He does not have a cell phone on him and does not have access to a vehicle. If you see Steven Zaiser, please call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayne Liske
UPDATE: Missing six-year-old boy found safe
Bruce Austreng
Grand Forks man facing drug charges after running from police
Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Pallbearers wanted for unclaimed veteran’s funeral
Nicholas Tweiten
Shanley assistant baseball coach pleads guilty to terrorizing, domestic violence
Wes Phillips
Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI

Latest News

File photo of public menorah lighting at Fargo City Hall.
‘A small light can expel much darkness’: Jewish community lights Menorah in downtown Fargo
File photo of a house fire in Bemidji, MN.
Fire departments say fire risk assessment tool provides ‘invaluable’ information
Matson Field in north Moorhead
Matson Field Grandstand Project reaches 65% of fundraising goal
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
Menorah Lighting in downtown Fargo