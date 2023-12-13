Cooking with Cash Wa
Police are warning shoppers of a gift card draining scam

Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - This holiday season, shoppers “better watch out” for gift card scams.

Police say thieves are draining the value of some cards.

They access the cards at retailers nationwide, tamper with the barcode and siphon the money to offshore accounts.

Officials say some manage to do so without affecting the appearance of the cards, but others leave signs like scuff marks near the barcodes.

Police suggest that consumers check gift cards thoroughly before buying them.

A California man was recently charged with tampering with Target and Apple cards.

Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say they found more than 5,000 in his possession.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

