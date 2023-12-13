Cooking with Cash Wa
Otter Tail Power raising customers’ rates 6% on January 1st

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Wednesday the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Otter Tail Power Company’s request to implement interim rates on January 1, 2024, as part of the company’s current North Dakota rate review.

“With this approval of interim rates, customers will see an average net increase of 6.03 percent on their monthly electric service statements,” said Otter Tail Power President Tim Rogelstad. “We appreciate the Commission’s decision, which more accurately represents the costs to safely and reliably serve our customers, and look forward to a final decision in late 2024.”

Otter Tail Power filed its original request for a rate review, often referred to as a rate case, on November 2, 2023. The filing starts a nearly year-long process, often referred to as a rate case. The request primarily is a result of increased costs to maintain a safe and reliable system while meeting growing electricity demand. The company last filed for a rate case in North Dakota in 2017.

The PSC will hold public hearings related to the filing and post the hearing schedule on its website. Otter Tail Power also will post the hearing schedule and provides additional details about its rate review request at otpco.com/NDRateCase.

