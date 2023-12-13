Cooking with Cash Wa
ND GOP names new executive director

ND GOP
ND GOP(KFYR)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Republican Party has named Andrew Nyhus as their new executive director.

Nyhus is a North Dakota native and has government policy experience from working in Washington, D.C. under North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Crammer. He also serves as the Grassroot Engagement Director at Americans for Prosperity.

In a statement, the ND GOP says Nyhus will help the party navigate important dates during the upcoming election cycle. This includes the Presidential Caucus in March, the State GOP Convention in April and statewide elections.

Nyhus has experience in business ownership, lobbying, community organization and political engagement. He received his Bachelor degree from North Dakota State University in 2011.

Nyhus steps into the role that has been vacated since the resignation of David Roetman in October. Nyhus started the job yesterday.

