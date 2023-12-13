Nautical Bowls in West Fargo closes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A restaurant that touts itself on healthy options in West Fargo has apparently closed.

Nautical Bowls is located at 665 32nd Avenue East, which is west of Veterans Boulevard and south of 32nd Avenue.

A sign on the door says they’re closed, and an employee tells Valley News Live they were told they would be without a job, effective immediately.

Valley News Live working on getting in touch with the owner to get more information about the closure and the future of the business.

