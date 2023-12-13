More than 200 quilts donated for veterans in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local veterans, and others facing homelessness in our communities, are getting some homemade love this holiday season.

Gate City Bank partnered with the American Red Cross to collect quilts across all their locations in North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota.

More than 200 quilts were donated just before the holidays, and will be distributed to bring warmth and comfort to area veterans.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.