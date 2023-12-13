Cooking with Cash Wa
Matson Field Grandstand Project reaches 65% of fundraising goal

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Matson Field Grandstand Project in Moorhead has reached 65% of its fundraising goal thanks to a couple of sizeable donations from the community.

Fundraising organizers say baseball has been played at Matson Field since the early 1950s, and a $500,000 grant from the F-M Convention and Visitors Bureau is helping to keep the tradition alive for decades to come.

Jeff Miller is on the fundraising team and recalls the day the CVB told him they were getting money for the project.

“I almost stopped and did a backflip, but I knew I’d hurt myself so I didn’t do it. But I did pull over and shed a little tear,” Miller said. “Because of the commitment the Fargo Moorhead Conventions Bureau has given Moorhead, the City of Moorhead, Moorhead baseball, and in particular, Matson Field, the home of Moorhead baseball.”

The group is asking for the community to help now in the home stretch.

“We’re fired up, we’re going to get this baby done by hopefully the end of February, but we need the city of Moorhead’s help, we need the baseball community, and we need the whole community to come forward and donate and help sponsor seats,” Miller said.

Anyone can sponsor a seat for $1,000; the donation can be paid in full or spread out over five years.

The Moorhead Legion previously donated $250,000 to the project.

