Legislative committee to hold public hearing on next steps for redistricting map

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A federal court has ruled that the state will need to draw a new legislative map soon over the constitutionality of districts impacting the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and Spirit Lake Indian Reservations. On Wednesday, the state’s redistricting committee met to discuss what’s next.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte ordered the state to create and approve a new map by Dec. 22 that is compliant with the Voting Rights Act.

Redistricting Committee Chairman Sen. Ronald Sorvaag, R-Fargo, said meeting that deadline would be difficult but told the committee they need to work fast and stay focused on getting this job done.

“We need to get, as quickly as possible together, an agreement on a plan so that if a special session is called, we can have something ready. This process doesn’t happen overnight,” said Sorvaag.

Sorvaag said a redistricting bill takes time as legislative management has to write the legal language inside. Sorvaag said he predicts it could take staff several days to a week to draft one.

“If anyone has seen a redistricting bill, there’s no pictures. It’s legal descriptions, page after page,” said Sorvaag.

Suggested changes to the ND District Map (KUMV)

Two alternative maps were presented during the case, which would remove Districts 9A and 9B. In both proposals, District 9 would cover most of Rolette and Benson Counties, while District 15 would cover most of Towner, Cavalier and Ramsey Counties. The differences between the two impact some small line shifting among Districts 9, 15, and 14.

While the committee can decide on a different map, some had concerns that it could get thrown out.

“I think it would be wise on our behalf to take a look at option one, take a look at option two, to move forward with either of those options as opposed to option three where we are just guessing whether he is going to throw that out or not and just go with one or two,” said Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

Sorvaag said a special election may be called next year in Districts 9 and 15 depending on how new lines are drawn. Even-numbered districts will hold elections in 2024.

In 2022, voters elected Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, to represent the newly formed District 9A, while Rep. Donna Henderson, R-Calvin, won the election to represent District 9B.

Sorvaag said they will have a public hearing in Bismarck sometime next week to get comments on the legislature’s next steps. He said all testimony will need to be in-person. A date has not yet been determined.

