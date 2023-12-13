Cooking with Cash Wa
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle

One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Since the death of Madeline Kingsbury in March 2023, the custody of her two young children has been in question.

When Kingsbury disappeared March 31, her alleged killer and father of the children Adam Fravel took care of the children. However, without Kingsbury in the picture, the children did not have a legal guardian. Fravel did not have custody of the children.

Winona County gained custody of the children and put them under the care of Kingsbury’s father and stepmom. Since then, both sets of grandparents have battled for custody and visitation rights.

On November 2, both parties withdrew their respective motions in the custody battle. The future custody hearings for early January have been removed from the court calendar.

The case has been closed since November 20.

