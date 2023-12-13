Cooking with Cash Wa
Holiday Train returns to North Dakota this weekend

The CP Holiday Train
The CP Holiday Train(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The CPKC Holiday Train will be roaring through North Dakota this weekend!

The train is making six total stops in North Dakota, including stops in Hankinson and Enderlin on Friday, Dec. 15. Then on Saturday, it will stop in Carrington and Harvey in the afternoon. Then the train will stop by the old depot in downtown Minot at 6:45 p.m. Saturday night, before heading to Kenmare at 8:45 p.m.

It’s a full CPKC train decked with holiday lights, and featuring a music show from entertainers Dallas Smith and McKenzie Porter.

The train is also continuing its tradition of partnering with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition to collect food for those in need, so you’re encouraged to bring non-perishables to donate.

You can find the full schedule on the CPKC Holiday Train website, and a list of goings-on in downtown Minot this Saturday on the Visit Minot website.

