Funeral coverage for Deputy Paul Martin from Beulah | Full recording

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Deputy Paul Martin of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office died one week ago. Wednesday, December 13, the community remembered him.

Deputy Martin died on Wednesday, December 6, in the line of duty.

Deputy Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and is survived by his wife and three children.

Recorded segments of the funeral:

Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 1: Intro

Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 2: Prayer, National Anthem, Chaplain Philip Nelson

Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 3: ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley

Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 4: Benediction, Retrieval of Colors, Flag Presentation, Taps

Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 5: End of Watch Call, Conclusion

