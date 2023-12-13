Funeral coverage for Deputy Paul Martin from Beulah | Full recording
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Deputy Paul Martin of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office died one week ago. Wednesday, December 13, the community remembered him.
Deputy Martin died on Wednesday, December 6, in the line of duty.
Deputy Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and is survived by his wife and three children.
Recorded segments of the funeral:
