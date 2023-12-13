Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Funeral coverage for Deputy Paul Martin from Beulah | Full recording

Remembering Deputy Paul Martin
Remembering Deputy Paul Martin(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Deputy Paul Martin of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office died one week ago. Wednesday, December 13, the community remembered him.

Deputy Martin died on Wednesday, December 6, in the line of duty.

Deputy Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and is survived by his wife and three children.

Recorded segments of the funeral:

Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 1: Intro
Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 2: Prayer, National Anthem, Chaplain Philip Nelson
Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 3: ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 4: Benediction, Retrieval of Colors, Flag Presentation, Taps
Deputy Paul Martin Funeral Part 5: End of Watch Call, Conclusion

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Pallbearers wanted for unclaimed veteran’s funeral
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Steven Zaiser, 72
UPDATE: Missing man with dementia, former lawmaker, is located
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Dry conditions increase potential for wildfires
Altony's Italian Café
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
The Commission has until December 31 to make their final decision.
A closer look at each of Minnesota’s three flag finalists
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
New technology in Minnesota offers life-saving texts - December 12
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Special deer hunt to battle CWD this weekend - December 12