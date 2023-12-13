Fire departments say fire risk assessment tool provides ‘invaluable’ information

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As fire departments across Minnesota are trying to do more with limited resources, the Bemidji Fire Chief says a new fire risk assessment tool has proven invaluable.

His department is one of the first to adopt the data-driven tool provided to Minnesota fire chiefs through a partnership with UrbanLogiq and the State Fire Marshal division. It uses data to help chiefs map fires, pinpoint what is likely to cause them and predict where they will be in the future.

The database reaches as far back as 2004. It includes information on fire risk indicators like smoking rates, population density and dangerous behaviors. UrbanLogiq can break down the data by any type of area. Areas of interest can be council districts, neighborhoods, city blocks or any other defined territory.

“UrbanLogiq gives me some insight and historical data to try and help plan for the future and be proactive, instead of always reactive,” Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said. “It puts the data into words and visuals that I can take in at a glance and quickly put into action.”

The tool will continue to be expanded and refined as time goes on and data continues to be collected. Fire chiefs can go in time and time again to look at localized data tailored to their community’s unique needs, populations and changing trends, which means they will be more prepared to prevent fires before they even happen.

