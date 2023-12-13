Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Park District Board names new executive director

Susan Faus
Susan Faus(Fargo Park District)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District Board of Commissioners has named Susan Faus executive director of the Fargo Park District. Faus has served as interim executive director since September of this year when the board voted to terminate Dave Leker from the position.

“Susan has demonstrated exceptional leadership during her time as both interim executive director and deputy director of administration,” says Jerry Rostad, Fargo Park Board Commissioner. “This paired with her extensive experience in parks and recreation make her an ideal candidate for this important role. The Fargo Park Board is confident in her ability to guide the Fargo Park District to new heights and continue the tradition of providing outstanding recreational opportunities for our community.”

As executive director, Faus will provide strategic leadership and vision for the entire Fargo Park District. Her position will include a broad range of responsibilities spanning leadership, administration, community outreach, staff engagement, strategic planning and more.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of executive director,” says Faus. “I am committed to ensuring that the Fargo Park District remains a vital contributor to the well-being and vibrancy of our city. I look forward to working collaboratively with the community, our partners, and our talented staff to continue the important work of providing exceptional parks, facilities and recreational opportunities for every resident to enjoy.”

Faus joined the Fargo Park District in November of 2022 as deputy director of administration, previously serving as the deputy director of parks and recreation for the City of Bloomington, MN and assistant parks and recreation director in the City of Edina, MN prior to that.

