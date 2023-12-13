Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Dry conditions increase potential for wildfires

Dry conditions across Minnesota
Dry conditions across Minnesota(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Lack of snow and unusually warm, dry conditions are increasing the fire danger in much of Minnesota, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Dry, brown grasses and vegetation mean wildfires can start easily and spread quickly, and the elevated risk is likely to persist until we have continuous snow cover.

“Don’t be fooled because it’s December. Even with some scattered snow showers, burning vegetative debris is risky right now, especially with temperature increases and windy conditions predicted over the next week,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “We are asking people to consider delaying any planned burning until conditions improve.”

Due to drought conditions over the past few years, any fires now have the potential to burn deep into the unusually dry organic soil layer. Deep-burning fires hold heat for days, sometimes months, and could lead to wildfires in the days or weeks ahead.

It’s best to wait to burn brush until until there is at least 3 inches of snow cover on the ground. Minnesotans are also asked to consider composting, chipping, or transporting materials to a brush collection site as alternatives to burning.

Check current conditions on the DNR fire danger and burning restrictions webpage and follow safe debris burning tips to help reduce wildfire risk.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Pallbearers wanted for unclaimed veteran’s funeral
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Steven Zaiser, 72
UPDATE: Missing man with dementia, former lawmaker, is located
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
New technology in Minnesota offers life-saving texts - December 12
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Special deer hunt to battle CWD this weekend - December 12
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – December 13
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News December 13 - Part 3