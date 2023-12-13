Dry conditions increase potential for wildfires

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Lack of snow and unusually warm, dry conditions are increasing the fire danger in much of Minnesota, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Dry, brown grasses and vegetation mean wildfires can start easily and spread quickly, and the elevated risk is likely to persist until we have continuous snow cover.

“Don’t be fooled because it’s December. Even with some scattered snow showers, burning vegetative debris is risky right now, especially with temperature increases and windy conditions predicted over the next week,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “We are asking people to consider delaying any planned burning until conditions improve.”

Due to drought conditions over the past few years, any fires now have the potential to burn deep into the unusually dry organic soil layer. Deep-burning fires hold heat for days, sometimes months, and could lead to wildfires in the days or weeks ahead.

It’s best to wait to burn brush until until there is at least 3 inches of snow cover on the ground. Minnesotans are also asked to consider composting, chipping, or transporting materials to a brush collection site as alternatives to burning.

Check current conditions on the DNR fire danger and burning restrictions webpage and follow safe debris burning tips to help reduce wildfire risk.

