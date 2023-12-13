College student’s mental health during finals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College can be a stressful time for many students, especially around finals week. The University of Mary has special events during testing to help students de-stress.

For athletes staying healthy is important on and off the court, something Moriku Hakim, a junior Exercise Science major, pays extra attention to during finals.

“I tried to have time for myself just like reading a book, drinking some tea or just even watching a movie. Just to have like two to three hours to myself, not thinking about school or basketball, just worrying about myself, which really helps me a lot,” said Hakim.

She said over time it’s been easier to develop healthy habits over the years.

The Student Success Center has been setting up events, like bringing therapy dogs to campus, to help students.

“I think it’s important for students to realize that stress is normal. And it’s also important for them to recognize when is it manageable, and when does it get to the point when it’s unmanageable? And when it gets to that point when it’s unmanageable, you know, seeking services such as counseling services is really important,” said Katie Mehrer, assistant director of the Student Success Center.

She said students should reach out to faculty and staff if they’re struggling.

They should also be getting enough rest, paying attention to their needs, making sure they eat healthily and partaking in destressing activities like coloring.

“Keeping your mental health a first priority so that you can help other people is just kind of what helps me get through it. And especially with nursing, understanding that the stress continues– burnout rate is really high. So keeping those strategies throughout your career event is just really important,” said Maria Salomon, a junior nursing major.

She said her instructors understand the stress and she leans on her classmates for support.

“You should definitely talk to someone and reach out to someone if you are having times of stress. Even if you’re stressed out about finals or anything, like talk to your friend, talk to your parents,” said Hakim.

She said there are facilities to help with stress at UMary.

Georgetown University said each person responds to stress in different ways. Stress can have an impact on physical, emotional and psychological health.

