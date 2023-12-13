Clear Night for Geminid Meteor Shower!

THIS EVENING - THURSDAY MORNING: Wonderful sunshine and a southerly breeze brought us a warm day once again above average despite a chilly morning in the single digits and teens. Highs Wednesday afternoon warmed into the 30s for most along with low 40s far south where there is very little in term of a snowpack. Meanwhile, up north and west where there is more of a snowpack, highs were cooler and generally in the low 30s.

Geminids: This evening, skies remain clear just in time for the peak of the Geminids meteor shower! At maximum, there could be up to 120 meteors per hour. This particular meteor shower actual began back on November 19 and continues through Christmas Eve, but the peak is tonight into Thursday morning. A few details: the moon phase is a waxing crescent (~1% illumination) so the bright moonlight will not disrupt viewing! Additionally, moonset is before 5pm. Just as you would to view the Aurora, head away from city lights to a dark night sky and give your eyes enough time to adjust to the darkness. Geminids tend to be bright. The best viewing time is around 2am according to multiple sites.

While skies will be clear overnight, it will also be blustery through Thursday morning. Because of this warming south wind, morning temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30s across the Valley.

THURSDAY: After waking up to above-average morning lows in the 20s, we are in for a nice warm up again! Sunshine will persist into the afternoon hours along with a southwest wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s for most but again cooler where there is sufficient snow on the ground. Warmest south with little snow on the ground. Later in the day, clouds begin to increase in advance of our First Alert Weather Day for Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The first part of Friday is looking relatively quiet though a few rain showers will be developing. The chance of some wintry mix increases by the late afternoon or evening before changing over to all snow late and into Saturday morning. This could once again ice up roads heading into the weekend of busy holiday shopping and potentially some traveling ahead of Christmas. For this reason, we have called for a First Alert Weather Day. We will keep you updated here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app. Unlike last week, this system is in association with an area of Low pressure as opposed to a cold front. This is means much less wind and blowing snow than last week’s snow.

WEEKEND: After snow exits through Saturday morning, temperatures will be recovering into the 30s in most areas with not a lot of wind once the snow moves out.

NEXT WEEK: Staying “warm” and dry! Our chances for a White Christmas, especially in the southern Valley are not too promising as of now. A lot can change in the days leading up to Christmas day! Reminder, a White Christmas is defined as having 1″ or more snow on the ground Christmas Day.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Warm mid-December day with increasing clouds and blustery south wind. Low: 28 High: 44

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. PM mix/snow. Low: 33 High: 38

Saturday: Snow exits early. Partly cloudy. Low: 28 High: 37

Sunday: Breezy. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 27 High: 38

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 17 High: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Low: 26 High: 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 27 High: 35

