Christmas display at Grand Forks home vandalized

The owners are now seeking donations from the community.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A home along 18th Ave. S. in Grand Forks has gained notoriety over the years, and now the owners are asking for help from the community.

They go all out for Halloween and this year they went all out for Christmas, too.

They put an igloo in their front yard and filled it with free snacks, books, candy canes and stuffed animals for anyone who stops by.

Saturday night, the place was vandalized. The owners say their neighbor’s doorbell camera caught a group getting out of a limo, trashing the igloo and taking all the snacks.

They say they’re committed to staying open and providing everyone some much-needed Christmas cheer. The owners are asking for snack donations.

