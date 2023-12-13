Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Some workers at a Kentucky health care company are getting an unplanned bonus thanks to one shift supervisor.

Sheila Colter, the second shift supervisor at Med Center Health Environmental Services, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets for Christmas. She had purchased other gifts, but they had not shipped in time, WBKO reports.

“Our work Christmas party was early this year. I had ordered some items online, but they didn’t come in before the party,” Colter said. “So, I decided to get scratch-offs instead.”

At the party, Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point scratch-offs in a card and had purchased some $30 tickets to share.

From the $30 tickets, the group won $50, so Colter purchased a $50 Millionaire Club Scratch-off.

That ticket won $100, so she purchased two more. One of those ended up winning the game’s second prize of $50,000.

“We kept playing as a group. There are 21 of us,” Colter said. “I would stop on the way to work, and we kept winning.”

There were 14 employees around at the time they won the $50,000.

“We were all so excited. I was on the floor,” Colter said.

She plans to use her portion to finish her Christmas shopping.

One of her employees, Winnie Beckman, accompanied Colter on her trip to lottery headquarters to pick up the winnings.

Beckman’s mother was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. When asked what she was going to do with her share, she said, “I’m going to use it for my mom’s medicine. This will help a lot, and I will never forget this.”

“It means a lot. This is going to help a lot of people,” Colter said.

Colter left lottery headquarters with a check for $35,750 after taxes and an oversized souvenir check for her team. Split 21 ways, each employee will receive approximately $1,750.

IGA Express on US 31 W Bypass in Bowling Green, where the winning ticket was sold, will receive $500.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.