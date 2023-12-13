Cooking with Cash Wa
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling

By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Altony’s Italian Café has reached out on social media asking for support after they say their restaurant is struggling.

Located at 800 Holiday Dr. Suite 176 in Moorhead, Altony’s has been open since 2005.

They say in a Facebook post, “We could really use your support in these trying times. We are struggling and need your support.”

They are open for lunch or dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

