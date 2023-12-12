West Fargo school leaders survey voters on failed referendum

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo school leaders are moving forward to address growth in the district.

This comes after a $147 million bond referendum was voted down in September. Since then, they’ve been collecting feedback from voters with a survey.

The referendum included money for the construction of a new elementary school, expansions at Heritage Middle School and Horace High School, district-wide safety upgrades and more.

Of the roughly 56,000 people eligible to vote, less than 4,000 did. However, about the same number of people took the new survey.

The survey asked things like: How did you learn about the referendum? Did you vote in 2023? If not, why? If so, and you said no, why?

The options to that question include: The price tag was too high, I didn’t think we needed it, I didn’t agree with it, I’m opposed to higher taxes or I thought there were better alternatives.

The answers were spread out pretty evenly among the reasons. For the most part, most people felt that something should be done about growth. However, they didn’t agree with how this project did it.

On the written part of the survey, many people said things like: Pay your teachers better, focus on education and make the information more clear. Several also wrote: Now is a tough time to be asking for more money.

School leaders plan to use the results of this survey to move forward to address the growth problem in the district. Still no word just yet on exactly how they plan to do that.

However, this gives them a place to start.

