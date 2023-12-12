Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

US Bureau of Labor Statistics releases November inflation report

On Tuesday, the Labor Department released the consumer price index that showed inflation...
On Tuesday, the Labor Department released the consumer price index that showed inflation increased in November.(KTTC)
By Justin Gick
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the Labor Department released the consumer price index that showed inflation increased in November.

Financial Advisor David Wald said he thinks we are getting close to inflation’s peak and we are down from our highs.

He said the numbers aren’t changing a lot, and as they come down there will still be some months when they are higher than expected.

The Feds expected the rise this month and want to make sure inflation goes back to 2 percent.

“I think they are going to leave the rates unchanged just due to the fact that we raised the interest rates so fast in such a short amount of time that those rate hikes are still working themselves through the system. I think while we are cautiously optimistic that we are done with interest rate hikes, it’s going to be very data-dependent on what those numbers are,” said Wald.

Wald said that as we enter the new year, inflation will likely continue to slow as consumers pull back, spending more on food and energy.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayne Liske
UPDATE: Missing six-year-old boy found safe
Bruce Austreng
Grand Forks man facing drug charges after running from police
Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Pallbearers wanted for unclaimed veteran’s funeral
Nicholas Tweiten
Shanley assistant baseball coach pleads guilty to terrorizing, domestic violence
Wes Phillips
Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI

Latest News

Christmas display at Grand Forks home vandalized
Board revokes nurse’s license five years after inmate dies in her care
Joshua C. Davis
Texas man wanted for murder arrested in Grafton
The final design must be selected by December 31.
And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists
Susan Faus
Fargo Park District Board names new executive director