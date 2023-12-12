Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Stolen vehicle involved in a crash

Stolen truck and trailer were recovered.
Stolen truck and trailer were recovered.(MGN)
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

At 8:11 am today, a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 13th Ave S and 28th St S in Fargo. The vehicle, a red, Dodge pick up, was reported stolen to the West Fargo Police Department, yesterday.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene and the driver in the other vehicle received minor injuries.

At 9:21 am the truck was recovered in the 1100 block of 22nd St S in Fargo. The suspect was not found with the vehicle.

The truck was stolen along with a trailer that was recovered at an abaondoned farmstead near Grandin.

The Fargo Police Department continues to investigate this case. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayne Liske
UPDATE: Missing six-year-old boy found safe
Bruce Austreng
Grand Forks man facing drug charges after running from police
Nicholas Tweiten
Shanley assistant baseball coach pleads guilty to terrorizing, domestic violence
Wes Phillips
Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI
Paul Edward Mart, 79
UPDATE: Man accused of murdering his wife dies by suicide

Latest News

FM Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
NDT - FM Ballet Presents The Nutcracker - December 12
AARP | Holiday Shopping Scams
NDT - AARP | Holiday Shopping Scams - December 12
Apex Physical Therapy & Wellness Center
NDT - Apex Physical Therapy & Wellness Center - December 12
2024 Women's Goal Setting Summit
NDT - 2024 Women's Goal Setting Summit - December 12
Dr. Miller and UnitedHealthCare
NDT - Dr. Miller and UnitedHealthCare - December 12