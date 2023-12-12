Stolen vehicle involved in a crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

At 8:11 am today, a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 13th Ave S and 28th St S in Fargo. The vehicle, a red, Dodge pick up, was reported stolen to the West Fargo Police Department, yesterday.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene and the driver in the other vehicle received minor injuries.

At 9:21 am the truck was recovered in the 1100 block of 22nd St S in Fargo. The suspect was not found with the vehicle.

The truck was stolen along with a trailer that was recovered at an abaondoned farmstead near Grandin.

The Fargo Police Department continues to investigate this case. No further information is available at this time.

