Pallbearers wanted for unclaimed veteran’s funeral

Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Fargo National Veterans Cemetery(Valley News Live)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Veterans Services is asking for help in an unclaimed veteran’s funeral.

They’re looking for six to 12 pallbearers, veterans are preferred, to handle veteran Vernon j. Gutenkunst’s remains.

The funeral is tomorrow at the Fargo National Cemetery at 10:45 am.

If you’d like to volunteer, get ahold of the Sgt. of the Guard Marvin Nicklay at 701-371-0604.

Vernon does have a brother and sister, but the office says, they don’t know where they are. If you have any information on his next of kin, you’re asked to contact Tom Krabbenhoft at 701-367-8678.

