Multiple sled dogs killed after team hit by snowmachiner on Denali Highway, Iditarod race official confirms

(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU) - A dog team owned by longtime Iditarod musher Jim Lanier was hit by a snowmachine rider Monday afternoon, killing multiple dogs, according to an Iditarod official.

The collision happened Monday along the Denali Highway near Cantwell — a popular training location for dog sled teams in the winter months — Iditarod race director Mark Nordman confirmed on Tuesday morning.

It is unclear how many dogs were killed. Alaska State Troopers reported that two dogs were killed and two more were injured. Nordman said after speaking to Lanier by phone that he was told that three dogs were confirmed dead after the incident.

No people were hurt, troopers said, adding that officers responded to the call just past 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Nordman also confirmed that Lanier wasn’t on the sled that was struck, adding that it was one of his Northern Whites Kennel mushers. Nordman couldn’t confirm who the musher was.

Troopers said the driver of the snowmachine stopped to help and has been contacted by investigators. Troopers said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision at this time, and no arrests or citations have been made.

It’s the second deadly collision between a snowmachine and dog sled team in the span of a month, following a report that one of five-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey’s teams was struck by a snowmachine rider on Nov. 17, killing two dogs. The snowmachiner in that incident was cited for negligent driving.

The 82-year-old Lanier is an Iditarod veteran, having completed 16 straight races he entered from 1979 to 2013. He last attempted the race in 2020, when he was forced to scratch in Rainy Pass due to frigid weather conditions.

The Chugiak musher has a best finish of 18th in the Last Great Race, accomplishing the result in 2004, and has earned over $57,000 in prize money over his long career.

Lanier lives in Chugiak but grew up in Fargo, North Dakota. The musher spent years working as a pathologist at Providence Hospital in Anchorage.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

