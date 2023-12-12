Highway Patrol & Sheriff’s Office hosting toy and food drive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s office are hosting a holiday food and toy drive on Saturday, December 16.

First responders will be accepting donations of new toys and clothing, non-perishable food, and financial donations to purchase toys for children. All collected items will be distributed to local families in need with the assistance of Fargo Public Schools.

Donations will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Walmart located at 3757 55th Avenue south in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.