Former Comforting Angels employee sues over alleged wage theft

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Former employees of home health care business, Comforting Angels, in Hawley, Minn. are accusing the owner of not taking care of them financially. They claim it’s wage theft.

“I earned this money and it’s mine,” states Dawna Kempers, a former employee of Comforting Angels.

She worked at Comforting Angels for roughly three years.

In that time, Kempers says, “We would never get our checks on time or direct deposit. She always blamed the bank or her app on her phone. It was never her fault.”

Kempers was terminated from her position with Comforting Angels in February of 2023. She was expecting her final paycheck of over $1,300 to be deposited in March, but that isn’t what happened. Kempers says, the check was fraudulent. So now, she’s taking the owner of Comforting Angels, Debra Helm, to small claims court.

Kempers says, “We have the holiday season coming up, I do have two young boys.”

She was hoping to have things settled in court last week, but because Helm requested a delay in the proceedings, Kempers has to wait until January to see if a court will grant her the money she believes she’s owed.

“I’m not the only one that she hasn’t paid,” says Kempers.

Another former employee, Kaala Johnson, says “It went months not receiving a final paycheck with them.”

Johnson claims Helm didn’t pay her after she quit Comforting Angels in February of 2023. She says it took until July for her to get roughly $400 from Helm.

“It was when I sent her screenshots of the penalties she could accrue from it being viable wage theft at this point before I received a payment,” says Johnson.

They’re not the only employees who have had this issue with Comforting Angels, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor, since 2021 Comforting Angels has had nearly $3,600 in employee wage claims brought against them. In all of the reports, final paychecks were withheld from employees after quitting or being fired.

Back in August we shared that the Minnesota Department of Health was investigating Comforting Angels after clients made claims alleging the business was withdrawing money from their bank accounts for personal use.

