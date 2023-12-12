Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo utility bills increasing in the new year

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents can expect to see increases to two charges on their monthly utility bills in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the street lighting and traffic control device utility fee for single-family residential units will be $7 per month. The fee for multi-family residential units will be $9 per month, and for commercial properties it will be $32 per month.

The forestry utility fee for single-family residential units will increase to $5.98 per month. The monthly fee for multi-family residential units will range from $8.26 to $49.29 depending on the number of units. The fee for commercial properties will be $20.93 per month. The fee for mobile home courts will be $8.26 per month, with an additional $1.78 per unit per month.

On Monday, City Commissioners voted 4-0 to have the new rates and charges take effect for all bills beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Entz
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Cayne Liske
UPDATE: Missing six-year-old boy found safe
Wes Phillips
Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI

Latest News

Minnesota-based Just The Pill providing women with mobile reproductive health care
Fargo City Commission considers options for North Broadway Bridge Replacement
Barnes County needs to hire more female correctional officers
Thermostat
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance