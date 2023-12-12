Fargo utility bills increasing in the new year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents can expect to see increases to two charges on their monthly utility bills in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the street lighting and traffic control device utility fee for single-family residential units will be $7 per month. The fee for multi-family residential units will be $9 per month, and for commercial properties it will be $32 per month.

The forestry utility fee for single-family residential units will increase to $5.98 per month. The monthly fee for multi-family residential units will range from $8.26 to $49.29 depending on the number of units. The fee for commercial properties will be $20.93 per month. The fee for mobile home courts will be $8.26 per month, with an additional $1.78 per unit per month.

On Monday, City Commissioners voted 4-0 to have the new rates and charges take effect for all bills beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

