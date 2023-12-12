Fargo City Commission considers options for North Broadway Bridge Replacement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Broadway Bridge that spanned the Red River, linking north Fargo and Clay County, was closed in 2021 due to structural concerns and was later demolished.

After studying the situation, The City of Fargo Engineering Department developed four options:

Replace the bridge at the same elevation, which would leave it prone to flooding as it was before.

Replace the bridge higher than the 100-year flood event elevation and connect to 37th Avenue North.

Replace the bridge higher than the 100-year flood event elevation and connect to Royal Oaks Drive North.

Do not replace the bridge.

The City Commission considered these options at Monday night’s meeting and plans to make a decision on how to proceed at the Dec. 26 meeting.

