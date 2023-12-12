Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo City Commission considers options for North Broadway Bridge Replacement

(Google Maps)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Broadway Bridge that spanned the Red River, linking north Fargo and Clay County, was closed in 2021 due to structural concerns and was later demolished.

After studying the situation, The City of Fargo Engineering Department developed four options:

  • Replace the bridge at the same elevation, which would leave it prone to flooding as it was before.
  • Replace the bridge higher than the 100-year flood event elevation and connect to 37th Avenue North.
  • Replace the bridge higher than the 100-year flood event elevation and connect to Royal Oaks Drive North.
  • Do not replace the bridge.

The City Commission considered these options at Monday night’s meeting and plans to make a decision on how to proceed at the Dec. 26 meeting.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Entz
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Cayne Liske
UPDATE: Missing six-year-old boy found safe
Wes Phillips
Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI

Latest News

Fargo utility bills increasing in the new year
Barnes County needs to hire more female correctional officers
Thermostat
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
Former Comforting Angels employee sues over alleged wage theft - December 11