Crews to make repairs at The Lights after rink wall collapsed in wind over the weekend

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Skating at The Lights in West Fargo was called off again Monday, after the rink wall collapsed in the wind Saturday morning.

Officials say they will have a welder onsite Tuesday morning.

As long as that repair goes according to plan, they should be up and running again by the end of the week.

They will make an announcement on social media when they get a definite timeline.

At this point, this weekend’s Skate with Santa event is still on.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.