Crews battle another dryer fire at Grand Forks County Correctional

By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City fire crews in Grand Forks battled an early morning dryer fire at a Grand Forks County jail Tuesday, two weeks after crews battled a similar fire at the same correctional facility on Thanksgiving.

According to officials, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a laundry room at the Grand Forks County Correctional center, located in the 1700 block of North Washington Street, just after 2 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found that clothing in a dryer had caught on fire and that the sprinkler system had activated.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and remove the smoke from the building. One inmate was transported to Altru with unknown injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.

