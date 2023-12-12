Cooking with Cash Wa
Community encouraged to honor fallen ND deputy at Wednesday funeral procession

Deputy Paul Martin
Deputy Paul Martin(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
STANTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The funeral for fallen Mercer County Deputy Paul Martin, who died in the line of duty on December 6, 2023, will be honored on during a funeral service and procession on Wednesday, December 13.

Funeral services start at 1:00 p.m. at Beulah High School, located at 204 5th Street NW. Due to limited seating the funeral will be livestreamed on Valley News Live’s website and Facebook page via our sister station KFYR-TV.

Doors at the Beulah High School will open to the public at 11:30 a.m. with final seating completed at 12:30 p.m. The public is asked to use the northeast corner entrance, which is the district office (Door #7) and to park along the street due to limited parking lot spaces. For security purposes, no backpacks, large bags, or purses will be allowed.

The public may park in the south parking lot of the elementary school (north of high school) and also at the New Life Worship Center, located at 416 7th Street NW in Beulah (northwest of high school). The public may also use public street parking.

Local first responders will form a procession from the high school to the Barbot Funeral Home after the service. The public is encouraged to show community support along the procession route in Beulah.

The procession will leave Beulah High School on 7th Street NW and travel east to 2nd Avenue NE. The procession will then travel south on 2nd Avenue NE to Main Street West, then turn west on Main Street West and travel toward Highway 49. The procession will turn north on Highway 49 and end at Barbot Funeral Home.

Final internment will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan at a later date.

