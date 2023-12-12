Coldest Day of the Week in Progress; Warm-up to Come

TUESDAY: Tuesday morning, with high pressure and clear skies, it will be colder with lows mostly in the single digits and a few in the low teens south. Wind gradually diminishes after a blustery morning. Highs will be a few degrees cooler once again as well with highs expected to be in the teens and 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Welcoming back some warmer air once again! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well. Some breezy conditions return, especially into Thursday. Thursday is also the warmest day of the week! Highs soar into the upper 30s and mid 40s which is around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Mostly sunny skies anticipated as well. Clouds increase into Friday along with a slight chance of some light wintry mix. This could once again ice up roads heading into the weekend. We will keep you updated here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app.

WEEKEND: The main factor for the weekend will be the wind. It is looking quite blustery Saturday and Sunday with gusts around the 30mph range. It is also looking to be a mild weekend in terms of our temperatures! The warmer day of the two looks to be on Saturday with highs ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. A few degrees cooler come Sunday but still above average.

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 13 High: 23

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 14 High: 37

Thursday: Warm mid-December day with a few clouds and blustery south wind. Low: 28 High: 44

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. Slight chance of light mix. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Windy with warm temperatures. Partly cloudy. Low: 24 High: 41

Sunday: Windy. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 27 High: 38

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 17 High: 33

