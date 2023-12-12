Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Barnes County needs to hire more female correctional officers

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Barnes County is short of certified female correctional officers working at the jail in Valley City and needs to hire more female jailers to house female inmates according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Barnes County jail administrator Jeremy Wolff said the goal is to have four full-time certified female correctional officers. He said it’s been a struggle trying to keep four full-time female correctional officers this year.

He talked about how interested female correctional officer candidates can apply for these open positions in Barnes County.

Wolff and Barnes County Chief Deputy Pat Sand said 37 females have been booked into Barnes County Correctional Facility to date as of January 1st of 2023, of those 15 of 37 females were booked and released after posting bond. 4 of 37 were booked and released on a Personal Recognizance Warrant. 5 of 37 saw the county Judge after being booked in and were released. 5 of 37 were released on Personal Recognizance bond by the Valley City Municipal Judge.

8 of 37 female inmate were transported to another facility for housing. The cost of transportation and housing of these female inmates varies depending on the length of the trip and number of days the female inmate was housed at another county jail.

Sand said some of these costs have been offset as Barnes County gets paid to house inmates from Cass and other surrounding counties once their jail facility is at full capacity.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Entz
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Cayne Liske
UPDATE: Missing six-year-old boy found safe
Wes Phillips
Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI

Latest News

Fargo City Commission considers options for North Broadway Bridge Replacement
Fargo utility bills increasing in the new year
Thermostat
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
Former Comforting Angels employee sues over alleged wage theft - December 11