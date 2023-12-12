Another Chilly Evening Tonight Before Warming Up

THIS EVENING - WEDNESDAY: It was one of the colder mornings we have seen this season, but lows were not too far from what is average this time of year, especially in the southern Valley with upper single digits and low teens. Up north and where there is more snow on the ground from the weekend, lows fell into the single digits. Wind chills in several areas this morning were sub-zero, but we saw a bit of improvement through the afternoon. Highs today for most were in the 20s with the exception of our northwestern-most counties in the upper teens. Wind chill values have remained in the teens and single digits.

While skies have been mainly clear, we have clouds moving in from the west now for our evening. A few flurries and/or light snow showers are possible as well, though accumulation is not expected.

A warm front arrives by daybreak from west to east, and there is a slight chance for areas of fog to develop, though it would be isolated. Better chances for morning fog come in the coming days. Low temperatures for our Wednesday morning will be in the teens.

Welcoming back some warmer air once again for the afternoon as that warm front moves in! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well. Some breezy conditions return, especially into Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY-FRIDAY Thursday is also the warmest day of the week! Highs soar into the upper 30s and mid 40s which is around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Mostly sunny skies anticipated as well. Clouds increase into Friday along with a slight chance of some light wintry mix by the late afternoon or evening. This could once again ice up roads heading into the weekend. We will keep you updated here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app.

WEEKEND: The main factor for the weekend will be the wind. It is looking quite blustery Saturday and Sunday with gusts around the 30mph range. It is also looking to be a mild weekend in terms of our temperatures! The warmer day of the two looks to be on Saturday with highs ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Staying “warm” and dry! Our chances for a White Christmas, especially in the southern Valley are not too promising as of now. A lot can change in the days leading up to Christmas day but for now we will continue to melt away what we have on the ground with limited chances to add more. Reminder, a White Christmas is defined as having 1″ or more snow on the ground Christmas Day.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 16 High: 35

Thursday: Warm mid-December day with increasing clouds and blustery south wind. Low: 28 High: 44

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. Slight chance of PM light mix. Low: 30 High: 38

Saturday: Windy with nice temperatures. Partly cloudy. Low: 24 High: 37

Sunday: Windy. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 27 High: 38

Monday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 26 High: 37

