3 deaths in Minnesota related to the salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three people now have died in Minnesota in a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes.

Minnesota has seen 26 cases, and the U.S. is up to 230 cases across 38 states according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Cantaloupes can become contaminated during the growing harvesting or handling process because they grow so close to the ground,” Kaitlin Anderson, Olmsted County Public Health emergency preparedness coordinator, said. “They can become contaminated by the soil or the dirt animals nearby or contaminated water.”

Since the rind of the cantaloupe is rough, salmonella can stay on the outside and then contaminate the inside when you go to cut the fruit. Olmsted County Public Health said the investigation continues to work to determine if salmonella is on the rind of the fruit or on the inside.

“Yeah so, they can call the poison center and we can kind of talk about what happens if they’re having any symptoms,” Samantha Lee, Minnesota Poison Control System director, said. “Certainly, if they don’t have any symptoms, then we’ll advise on what to watch out for these, you know, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever.”

According to the Olmsted County Public Health Department, it is important to use running water and friction before cutting into a melon. Experts said the risk of not washing the fruit is the salmonella can get from the outside to the inside of the fruit.

“You want to make sure even that you’re checking your freezers if you’re somebody that typically saves cantaloupe because it’s a really juicy fruit and it works great for smoothies,” Anderson said. “But you don’t want to be accidentally saving some fruit that was contaminated.”

The CDC said symptoms can start between six hours to six days after ingesting contaminated cantaloupes. It said age groups 65 and older and children under five are more likely to get sick from salmonella due to weakened immune systems.

