Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say

A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police. (Source: KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the woman’s son got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head.

The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayne Liske
UPDATE: Missing six-year-old boy found safe
Bruce Austreng
Grand Forks man facing drug charges after running from police
Nicholas Tweiten
Shanley assistant baseball coach pleads guilty to terrorizing, domestic violence
Wes Phillips
Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI
Paul Edward Mart, 79
UPDATE: Man accused of murdering his wife dies by suicide

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
A mystery donor dropped a rare gold coin into a Salvation Army red kettle in Vermont.
Mystery donor drops rare gold coin into Salvation Army red kettle
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior