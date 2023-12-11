Cooking with Cash Wa
Walsh Co. pursuit ends in handcuffs and three felony charges

Gregory Kachena
Gregory Kachena(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is behind bars in Walsh County after leading officers on a chase, with other people in his car.

Court documents say, it happened on Dec. 8, just before 5 am. A member of the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force (GFNTF) was helping Walsh County deputies surveillance Gregory Kachena, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Records show, deputies in unmarked patrol vehicles were watching Kachena at a farmyard. Kachena left in his vehicle, and a deputy told the GFNTF member they were going to stop him for an aftermarket lightbar. The deputy turned on emergency lights, and Kachena kept driving.

Court documents show, Kachena tried to run the GFNTF member’s car off of the road. This caused the GFNTF member to head into the ditch, but they were able to get out and continue after Kachena.

Kachena eventually came to a stop and was arrested.

Law enforcement found there were two other people in Kachena’s vehicle, who said they told him to stop multiple times.

Kachena is in the Walsh County Jail on three counts of Felony Reckless Endangerment. His bond is set at $75,000 cash.

