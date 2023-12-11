Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI

Wes Phillips
Wes Phillips(Hennepin County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE11) — A key member of the Vikings coaching staff was arrested Friday night.

Wes Phillips, 44, was driving a Tesla Model S that was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Interstate 394, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said in a statement. Phillips “showed signs of impairment” and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.10%, Frankfurth said. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Phillips was booked at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Jail records show that he posted a $300 bond and was released at 1:26 a.m., about 2 1/2 hours after he was booked.

A court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Phillips will travel with the Vikings as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team said.

The Vikings released the following statement:

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

The Vikings said they will continue to gather information and have further comments on the incident in the future.

Phillips joined the team as a member of head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff in 2022. He comes from a long line of NFL coaches. His father, Wade Phillips, and grandfather, Bum Phillips, were head coaches in the league.

Phillips is in his second season with the Vikings and has been an NFL assistant for 17 seasons, according to his biography on the team website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Entz
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges
The road was closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero...
I-29 reopens from Fargo to Canadian border
Generic police lights
Intoxicated man drives car into garages in Fargo

Latest News

Generic Crash
Officials respond to 63 weather related crashes across North Dakota this weekend
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
North Dakota increasing patrols during “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be in Moorhead today hosting a forum
Minnesota Attorney General visits Moorhead Monday
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - December 11