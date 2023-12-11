Vikings Offensive Coordinator arrested for DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE11) — A key member of the Vikings coaching staff was arrested Friday night.

Wes Phillips, 44, was driving a Tesla Model S that was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Interstate 394, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said in a statement. Phillips “showed signs of impairment” and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.10%, Frankfurth said. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Phillips was booked at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Jail records show that he posted a $300 bond and was released at 1:26 a.m., about 2 1/2 hours after he was booked.

A court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Phillips will travel with the Vikings as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team said.

The Vikings released the following statement:

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

The Vikings said they will continue to gather information and have further comments on the incident in the future.

Phillips joined the team as a member of head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff in 2022. He comes from a long line of NFL coaches. His father, Wade Phillips, and grandfather, Bum Phillips, were head coaches in the league.

Phillips is in his second season with the Vikings and has been an NFL assistant for 17 seasons, according to his biography on the team website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.