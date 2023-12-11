Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Six-year-old boy reported missing in Fargo

Cayne Liske
Cayne Liske(Fargo Police)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing six-year-old boy.

Cayne Liske was last seen on Monday, December 11 at 2:30 p.m. in South Fargo. Cayne is 4′3″ and 80 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with a bright blue hoody, a blue jacket with green zippers, jeans, black shoes and a spiderman backpack.

Anyone with information about Cayne’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Entz
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The road was closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero...
I-29 reopens from Fargo to Canadian border
Generic police lights
Intoxicated man drives car into garages in Fargo

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – December 11
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News December 11 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
Fargo Force supporting Cullen’s Children’s Foundation with specialty “Christmas Sweater” themed jersey
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News December 11 - Part 2