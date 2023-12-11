Six-year-old boy reported missing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing six-year-old boy.

Cayne Liske was last seen on Monday, December 11 at 2:30 p.m. in South Fargo. Cayne is 4′3″ and 80 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with a bright blue hoody, a blue jacket with green zippers, jeans, black shoes and a spiderman backpack.

Anyone with information about Cayne’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

